The Flash Drops Season 8 Finale Part One Images; Season 9 Clues?

So this is it, folks! Tonight brings the first of the two-part Season 8 finale of The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash. As you well know, we had some major developments last week that are helping to sculpt the season-ender, including a dangerous callback to DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a shocker regarding Meena's aka Fast Track (Kausar Mohammed) power, John Diggle's (David Ramsey) green box mystery remaining a mystery (for now), and Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash finding a surprising ally who's all about him fulfilling his destiny. So with that in mind and with only two episodes to go before a pre-Season 9 break, here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for "Negative, Part One," as Team Flash faces the fight of its life as the truth behind Iris' (Patton) time sickness is revealed. Following that, we have an overview for the "Negative, Part Two" and… well… it doesn't sound good. And speaking of Season 9, are you interested in a spoiler for Season 9 that came up in the last issue of The CW Arrowverse limited comic book series Earth-Prime? Well, if you are then scroll to the very end of this post for some major intel.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part One": TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and the team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 20 "Negative, Part Two": SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).

SPOILER ALERT! As we reported earlier today, Earth-Prime #6: Hero's Twilight featured the culmination of a two-issue backup story focusing on Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork was "free" from ARGUS and on the run. It ends up being Cisco who discovers that Bloodwork is loose, ending with a panel that reads: "To Be Continued in Season 9 of 'The Flash'".