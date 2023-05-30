The Flash Film Director Might Need Grant Gustin Refresher Course Maybe because it's "too soon" but a quote that we read from The Flash film director Andy Muschietti left us in "Defend Grant Gustin" mode.

Maybe it has to do with The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash having just recently ended its run after nine seasons – and the emotions coming from that still being a bit raw. Maybe it has to do with this quote coming only two days after we shared our thoughts on how DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran should handle the Arrowverse moving forward. Whatever the reason, there's this quote from The Flash film director Andrés "Andy" Muschietti during The Discourse podcast about Ezra Miller that kinda pissed me off: "If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti responded with regards to the matter of whether or not Miller would be asked to return for a sequel in light of their legal issues. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great – but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them." Aside from that last "two Barrys" part (which can be read in a pretty wrong way), I can't help but be bothered by the quote because it righteously ignores the person who's been holding it down as Barry Allen for nine seasons – not nine years to portray the character once.

But I'm not surprised by Muschietti's response or the general attitude towards the "Arrowverse" like it's the black sheep of the DCU family. Because it all boils down to snobbery towards television and working in television. And yes, it still exists – even to this day. Because I've watched Miller's & Gustin's turns as Barry Allen, and I'm still left with a question that no one's been able to satisfactorily. What are we seeing from Miller's Barry Allen that is so "profound" as compared to Gustin's first two seasons on the Arrowverse series? Aside from the difference between a large screen & a small screen? Not really.

And yet, some see Miller on the big screen and give them the benefit of the doubt as being "The Great Actor"- essentially dismissing the years that Gustin put into the role just because it was on the small screen. What's ironic is that most of the folks who dismiss Gustin as an option are the same ones that praise Christopher Reeve's Superman while forgetting he was a relative unknown at the time. Or sing the praises of Michael Keaton (Mr. Mom), forgetting he was ridiculed for not being serious enough to lead Batman – only for him to become one of the measuring sticks for all future Batmen.

So… with all of that said? I wish Muschietti, Miller, Gunn, Safran, and everyone else involved with the big-screen The Flash all of the luck and good vibes I can muster for the film's success. As someone who thinks pop culture can only benefit from the MCU and DCU being on equal multimedia footing, I have high hopes for what DC Studios has planned moving forward. The only thing I ask is that you take a second to remember who it was that brought you to the dance in the first place.

