The Flash: Grant Gustin on Crossing Over with Titans: "I Did? When?" The Flash star Grant Gustin is glad Barry Allen could help Gar understand the Multiverse over on Titans - Gustin just didn't know about it.

Okay… serious question time. Is a crossover really a crossover if the person who is crossing over didn't know they were crossing over until they had crossed over? If you had a chance to check out HBO Max's Titans S04E09 "Dude, Where My Gar?" (written by series star Ryan Potter & EP Geoff Johns and directed by Eric Dean Seaton), we know that Potter's Gar went on a trip through the Multiverse where he met up with DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger's superhero and a number of familiar (and sometimes surprising, more on that in a minute) faces – including Grant Gustin's Barry Allen, aka The Flash. But while The Scarlet Speedster may have made his presence known before the HBO Max series ended its run, his real-life alter ego didn't know about it until EW brought it up to him during an interview as part of its series finale coverage. "I did? When?" was Gustin's reaction, laughing as he was given a recap of how he helped Gar figure out the Multiverse without even knowing that he did. "This is good. Don't cut this [part of the interview]. It's old footage, obviously. Wow. That's really cool. I had no idea."

The Flash: Looking Back at Gar's Journey Through the Multiverse

While Potter/Bassinger having a moment to connect on a personal level was a highlight, our inner fanboy was feasting on everything else swirling around Gar. We had Grant Gustin's Barry Allen from the Arrowverse's The Flash, Swamp Thing (from the DC Universe series – remember DC Universe?), Zachary Levi's Shazam, Beast Boy from Teen Titans GO! declaring his love for waffles, Harley Quinn from her HBO Max animated series, The WB/The CW Superman prequel series Smallville, Superman (1978), Batman (1966), and… of course… Gar landed back home with his original small-screen DCU fam Doom Patrol, also ending its HBO Max run.

But it was an appearance from Grant Morrison that was definitely the headline of this scene, looking in at Morrison at work – until Morrison realizes that they're being watched. Walking towards the screen, Morrison looks out to Gar (and us) to let us know that they see us – wanting to know if we can see them. If you're a comic book fan, then you know why the appearance was so perfect. With Titans touching upon the Red, we have a direct connection to the DC Comics character Animal Man – a character that Morrison had an epic run on that's still taught in comics history & theory classes to this day. And Morrison breaking the "fourth wall" is a technique they've used to masterful effect during their run on the comic.