The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Arrowverse Return; Armageddon Preview

As production continues on the eighth season, fans of The CW's The Flash are already preparing themselves for "Armageddon"- the five-part special event that finds a powerful alien threat arriving on Earth under mysterious circumstances. But this threat isn't like any that Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of our heroes have faced before, finding themselves pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. So with the future of the Arrowverse teetering on the brink, what better time than now than to look back on how we all got here. In this case, that means checking in with John Wesley Shipp, who is definitely no stranger to the Arrowverse. From playing the role in the 1990 TV series to seeing the character folded into the Arrowverse, Shipp has also played a number of other versions of The Flash. But perhaps his most meaningful role is that of Henry Allen, father of Gustin's Barry Allen aka The Flash.

In the following clip from Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Shipp discusses how much he enjoyed returning to "The Flash" universe and how his on-screen dynamic with Gustin helped welcome him back. In addition, Shipp discusses what it was like for him and Gustin during that emotional father-son prison scene from the long-running Arrowverse series' start.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Did JOHN WESLEY SHIPP Enjoy Returning to the Flash With Grant Gustin?? #insideofyou #theflash (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LwSRLpFDic&t=69s)

And here's a look back at director Eric Dean Seaton offering a look at how work on Season 8 is going (along with some folks you might recognize):

As for "Armageddon," the five-part special event finds Team Flash needing to enlist the help of some old friends and familiar faces. Joining them are Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, Brandon Routh's The Atom, Cress Williams' Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen, and Osric Chau's Ryan Choi. On the big bad side, Tom Cavanagh returns as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash, Neal McDonough returns as Damien Darhk, and Tony Curran has joined the cast as Despero, created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky and first appearing in the DC Comics' Justice League of America #1 (1960). Curran's Arrowverse take is a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld—Kalanor—under mysterious circumstances. Now he's facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.

"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "So yes, "Armageddon" is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."