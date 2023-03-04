The Flash: Panabaker Shares Final Day Video; Tulloch Offers Congrats The Flash star Danielle Panabaker shared a video from her final filming day; Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch congratulated Team Flash.

Lately, the phrase "end of an era" has been tossed around so much that it's lost a bit of its meaning. But that's exactly what's at hand as the ninth season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash signals not just the end of the long-running series but also the "Arrowverse" on our screens. And that reality became much more real on Friday when Patton shared that she had filmed her last scene for the series (more on that below). Now, we have a look at the video that Panabaker shared from her final day of filming. But first, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch took to Instagram Stories to offer "massive congrats" to all of Team Flash for their nine-season run:

Here's a look at the video that Panabaker posted, briefly bringing fans along with her on her final day of filming the series:

And here's a look back at Patton's post from yesterday, offering the heads-up that she was "about to shoot my last shot of 'The Flash,'" adding, "there are no words." Three hours after that went live, Patton posted a look at her name sign with the show's logo on it as well as wedding rings. Following that, Patton shared a brief video with the text, "Fragile AF rn. No way to fully process. Just… thank you," with "heart" and "prayer hands" emojis. Here's a look at a few screencaps from Patton's IG Stories post (followed by newly-released preview images for S09E06 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky"):

The Flash S09E05 & S09E06 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much-needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk. Now, here's a look at the preview images & trailer released for the season's fifth episode:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).