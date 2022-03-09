The Flash S08: "Legends" Star Caity Lotz Confirms Final Directing Day

Look at this! A second update on The CW's The Flash and we're still hours away from Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash returning in "Impulsive Excessive Disorder." Earlier today, we had a chance to look ahead at what's the come for the next three episodes (more on that below) but we had to check back in because we have an update from DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz ("The Satanist's Apprentice," "Mortal Khanbat" & "wvrdr_error_100 not found"), who is in the middle of directing an upcoming episode for this season. Well, she was in the middle- but as you're about to see, it looks like today's her final day in the director's chair (for now):

Here's a look back at Lotz making one of those bold & necessary "safety-first" fashion statements from earlier this week before getting down to the "serious business" of showing where filming was happening to explain why the clothing precautions were so important:

And here's a look at Lotz's Instagram post announcing that her work on the episode was underway:

Now here's that intel we shared earlier today offering on what's to come for the first three episodes back: S08E06 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" (new images), S08E07 "Lockdown" (images & overview), and S08E08 "The Fire Next Time" (overview). When The Flash returns for its post-"Armageddon" eighth season tonight, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) need to do some serious time fixing- and that's going to involve getting to know their dad Barry (Grant Gustin) a whole lot better. Now here's a look at the promo for "Impulsive Excessive Disorder," followed by the overview and an updated set of preview images with five new additions:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 6 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder": THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.

Now here's a look at the preview images & episode overview for the March 16th episode "Lockdown":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 7 "Lockdown": SIT TIGHT–When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.

And here's a look at the March 23rd episode overview for "The Fire Next Time":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 8 "The Fire Next Time": AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.