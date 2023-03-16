The Flash S09E07 Promo Previews Nicole Maines' Nia Nal/Dreamer Return Nicole Maines' Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, returns to the Arrowverse in the following promo for The CW's The Flash S09E07 "Wildest Dreams."

As The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash races towards its series finale, next week's episode brings another returning face to the Arrowverse. In the episode overview for S09E07 "Wildest Dreams" (written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson), Nicole Maines' Nia Nal/Dreamer returns to check in with Team Flash, needing Iris' (Patton) help. But when the two end up trapped in a fever dream, Iris & Nia are confronted with a number of "What If…?" scenarios involving where their lives could've gone. Now, we're getting an early look at what's in store for next with with the release of the official trailer for the episode – which we have waiting for you below.

The Flash S09E07 "Wildest Dreams" Overview & Promo

The Flash Season 9 Episode 7 "Wildest Dreams": ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris' help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton), and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker), but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson.

Nicole Maines on Nia Nal/Dreamer Return in S09E07 "Wildest Dreams"

Courtesy of an interview with IGN in support of her DC Comics graphic novel (with artist Rye Hickman) Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story, Maines shared why she keeps returning to the role and what impact Nia will have on the final season of the long-running Arrowverse series:

Maines on Why She Likes to Keep "Dream-ing": "This is the thing: I will always say yes to Dreamer. Sometimes that results in me having way too much work to do, working on the graphic novel and 'Lazarus Planet' and filming 'The Flash' all at the same time while doing 'Yellowjackets.' I had a moment where I was like, 'Why do I think I feel like I'm dying? Oh, maybe because you need to stop saying yes so much,' but I can't. I can't stop saying yes to Dreamer because I'm so excited about her, and I'm so excited to see her appearing in all the places that she's been appearing. DC's willingness to rally behind this character and to push her forward has been really rewarding and makes me really, really happy because, I mean, I'm this character's biggest fan, and I want to see her everywhere."

Viewers Can Expect More Nia, Less Dreamer in "Wildest Dreams": "When she's coming back, she's coming back as Nia, less Dreamer. It's not crime fighting. It's not, 'Let's go out in the super suits and let's kick some butt.' This is Iris and Dreamer trapped in a vision, trying to put the pieces together, and racing against the clock. The focus on Iris and Nia's friendship was really great because I love Candice so much, and so her and I getting to run around together in the dream realm was a blast. Getting to lean into the comedy where we could and lean into the terror where we could was really fun."

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).