The Flash Season 6 Finale Preview: Can Barry Save Iris In Time?

After a season that saw thunderbolts of drama come crashing down both on-screen and off, The CW's The Flash is speeding its way toward its sooner-than-expected sixth finale, "Success is Assured". On the plus side, they head into the episode with Barry (Grant Gustin) having repaired his "Crisis"-damaged friendship with Hartley Rathaway (Andy Mientus) aka Pied Piper, even though the mystery behind Godspeed deepened. On the Mirrorvierse front, it looks like Cisco (Carlos Valdes) has a plan to get Iris (Candice Patton) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) back. Unfortunately, they're not going to have a ton of time to do a lot of test runs on it. As we're about to see in the following preview images and episode promo, the longer they wait, the greater the chance that the Iris they get back won't be the one who left. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) looks to save Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss) from travelling down a very deadly rabbit hole that neither may be able to climb back out of.

The Flash season 6, episode 19 "Success Is Assured": SEASON FINALE – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode, written by Kelly Wheeler and Lauren Barnett.