The Flash Season 7 E15 Preview: It's Raining Godspeeds, No Hallelujah!

Speeding into this week's episode of The CW's The Flash, it looks like there's no rest for the weary when it starts raining Godspeeds all over Central City. So that means it's time for Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) to put their personal plans on pause and rejoin Team Flash. But another member of the team has their own issues to deal with because even if Chillblaine (John Cor) hasn't convinced Frost (Danielle Panabaker) he's changed, he's convinced "The Man" he has because he's getting an early release. All that and more in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's "Enemy at the Gates":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 15 "Enemy At the Gates": CHILLBLAINE IS RELEASED FROM PRISON – When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts. Geoff Shotz directed the episode with story by Jason V. Gilbert and teleplay by Thomas Pound.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×15 Promo "Enemy At the Gates" (HD) Season 7 Episode 15 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMDdaJi7nXg)

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

