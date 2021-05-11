The Flash Season 7 Episode 9: Can "Timeless" Wells Save Barry in Time?

Fans of The CW's The Flash head into this week's episode "Timeless" with a bit of melancholy, knowing that Tom Cavanagh (Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, multiple Harrison Wells) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon) will be exiting the series as it heads into its eighth season. "Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed," executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to DH. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances." But before the goodbyes, Barry (Grant Gustin) will need Timeless Wells (Cavanagh) to help him stop an out-of-control "Nora" (Michelle Harrison)- while Cisco (Valdes) reveals a hidden fear to Kamilla (Victoria Park) and Iris' search for answers takes an unexpected turn. Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for this Tuesday's episode:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 9 "Timeless": BARRY SEEKS OUT TIMELESS WELLS – After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×09 Promo "Timeless" (HD) Season 7 Episode 9 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPKS3cOaHtw)

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.