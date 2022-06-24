The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh Talks Thawne

With so much on the line heading into next week's eighth season finale of The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash, we're still choosing to hold off on spoilers until further down in the article. But let's just say that Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) aka Reverse-Flash will be playing a major role in S08E20 "Negative, Part Two" after making a helluva return in the season's penultimate episode. But before we get to Cavanagh's thoughts, we have the preview images released for the season-ender for you to process (followed by the overview and the promo):

The Flash Season 8 Episode 20 "Negative, Part Two": SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

So yeah, a whole lot of death in S08E19 "Negative, Part One" as well as a resurrection- just not the one viewers (or Team Flash) wanted. After appearing to be his savior, Deon (Christian Mabgy) murders Thawne. Wow. Didn't see that coming. But apparently, it was all part of a larger plan that saw Thawne resurrected in full-on Reverse-Flash mode by tearing himself out of our good Thawne (Matt Letscher). But Thawne's resurrection came with a heartbreakingly tragic price: the death of Iris (Patton). Is this the same Thawne as we've seen in the past, or a newer, deadlier version? Here's what Cavanagh had to say to EW:

So Is the Thawne that Ended the Episode the Same as the One Who Began the Episode? "The best way I can put it is… Thawne is always what the show needs because Barry is such a light. And Barry and Thawne have a hero-villain bond that is kind of unlike any other hero-villain bond that we've seen because there's an intimacy there and a dependency in many ways, a definition of each of their characters in that bond. Thawne is not Thawne without Barry and without Central City to focus on, and in many ways, neither is the Flash. I would not say the same thing for Barry Allen, but neither is the Flash. The best way of answering that question in broad strokes is saying that every dramatic story needs a conflict and they need a dark to put against their light, and Thawne is always more than willing to be that darkness."

What Makes This Thawne a Particularly Deadlier Threat? "You'll just have to watch. The lovely thing about this is you didn't see that moment coming. We've got some more of that on the way, and I don't want to deprive you of those same emotions for when you see it. But I will say sometimes the actors get maybe more credit than they deserve, because of the forging of the story in the writers' room, and I feel like the writers' room did a tremendous job with this particular one, and when you see it you'll know what I'm talking about."

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).