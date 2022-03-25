The Flash Season 8 Update: S08E09 Promo, S08E11 Overview Released

Another day, another update to our rundown of how things are looking for The CW's recently-renewed The Flash. And as Team Flash charges ahead with their search for a killer, we have the official preview images, overview & promo for S08E09 "Phantoms" (March 30). Following that, we have preview images & overview for S08E10 "Reckless" (April 6). And our newest addition includes an overview for S08E11 "Resurrection" (April 13). Here's a look:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 9 "Phantoms": THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 10 "Reckless": WITH BATED BREATH – Barry's (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the "Black Flame", meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 11 "Resurrection": WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the "Black Flame" from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.

Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace explained how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together & why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to:

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."