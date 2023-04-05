The Flash Season 9 Ep. 9 Trailer: Stephen Amell/Arrow Return & More With The Flash S09E09 set to hit screens on April 26th, TVLine posted an exclusive trailer for Arrow star Stephen Amell's return & much more.

When The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash returns on April 26th, the long-running Arrowverse series plans on making the wait worth it. Because S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" features the long-awaited reunion between Barry Allen (Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) – and now, thanks to the folks over at TVLine with a great exclusive, we have the official trailer to pass along. As you're about to see, it's going to take some major Arrowverse firepower to take on Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso, aka Bloodwork, as the threat of a forced new multiverse to replace the old one becomes all too real.

Here's a look at the trailer for The CW's The Flash S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": (Directed by Panabaker and written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi), courtesy of the folks over at TVLine:

The Flash S09E08 & S09E09 Overviews, Images & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 8 "Partners in Time": STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton), which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer. Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": (Directed by Danielle Panabaker and written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi)

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).