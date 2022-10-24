The Flash Season 9 Taps Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie for Mystery Role

Earlier today, we passed along the news that Jon Cor's Mark Blaine/Chillblaine had been upped to a series regular for the ninth and final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash and dropped a ten-ton hint that Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) was returning to the Arrowverse in the role of Red Death. Well, officially? EW is confirming what has been rumbling around on social media for the past few days. Yes, Leslie has joined the long-running Arrowverse series' final run… but "details about her role and how many episodes Leslie will appear in are being kept top secret for now." So, for now? Red Death is just a "lucky guess."

The Flash Showrunner/EP Eric Wallace: What If Season 8 Was It?

But what if Season 8 was the final season? Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning from Wallace what viewers would've seen if the series ended with eight seasons. While the final face-off between Barry, aka The Flash (Gustin), and Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."