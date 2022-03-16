The Flash Shares Interesting S08E08 Overview, Images; S08E09 Overview

Even with Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Team Flash staring down only their second episode back from their post-"Armageddon" break, it's only fitting that we look to the future of a CW series that likes to play fast-and-loose with time. But that's what we have waiting for you below, a look at what awaits after this week's chapter "Lockdown." To kick things off, we have preview images and an overview for S08E08 "The Fire Next Time" (March 23rd) as well as an overview for S08E09 "Phantoms" (March 30th). And don't forget that showrunner Eric Wallace, series star Danielle Panabaker, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz will be helming episodes later this season…

The Flash Season 8 Episode 8 "The Fire Next Time": AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert. The Flash Season 8 Episode 9 "Phantoms": THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh.

Wallace explained how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together & why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to:

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."