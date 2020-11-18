The Flight Attendant: HBO Max Releases Pilot Episode Free on YouTube

HBO Max has released the pilot episode of The Flight Attendant for free to stream on YouTube ahead of its Thursday, November 26 premiere. The dark comedy-thriller stars Kaley Cuoco (also of Harley Quinn fame) in her first major role since the end of The Big Bang Theory. She also has an Executive Producer credit on the show.

Adapted from the novel by Chris Bohjalian, The Flight Attendant features Cuoco as a flight attendant who goes out on the town during a stopover, hooks up with a dashing bloke, then wakes up in a hotel to find him dead with no idea how that occurred. Don't you hate it when that happens? The series does not suggest that this happens to every flight attendant on a stopover in an exotic European city, but we can dream. A protagonist waking up next to a dead person is a common plot trope in thrillers. Should we call this one "flight attendant noir"? Has this story started a new subgenre? We'll have to tune in and find out.

After its debut on HBO Max, the first episode will also air on HBO's live channel, On Demand, and on select partners' streaming platforms starting on Friday, November 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT during a Free Preview Weekend offered by participating partners, as well as on TBS at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 29 as part of an HBO Max-themed marathon over Thanksgiving weekend. This is part of HBO Max's drive to attract new subscribers. The limited series continues with two new episodes on December 3, then with two new episodes on December 10, leading up to the finale episode on December 17.

The series also has an impressive cast in Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk. The Flight Attendant is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter are executive producers, with Suzanne McCormack as Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.