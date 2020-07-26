The Goldbergs SDCC Panel: Airplane! Surely You Can't Be Serious?

America's favorite 1980s sitcom family is back! No, not that one…. or that one… it's ABC's The Goldbergs. The show is heading into its eighth season and headed into Comic-Con@Home with a line-up that included Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, and Sam Lerner, as well as executive producer Doug Robinson, with Gerrad Hall moderating.

Though the seventh season's production was shut down with a single episode left to shoot, the writers room for this fall's upcoming season eight is open – as Doug confirmed, it's "business as unusual" and they're currently planning to return to shooting the show in August. They can't say much about the planned ending of the seventh season beyond the fact that there's a wedding planned but don't worry, we'll see what they had planned when season eight arrives later this year.

Speaking of the show's return, it is still on Wednesdays in the 8 pm timeslot, though it won't be back until a little later this fall due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the meantime, you can satisfy your The Goldbergs cravings with the new The Goldbergs cookbook. It includes classic nostalgic comfort recipes like meatloaf and chocolate chip cookies, but of course, there are also show favorites in there like shrimp parm and banana bread. Oh, Beverly – your cooking means well, but did we really need instructions for your bran muffins?

The show is known for its classic of-the-time pop culture references, like Sixteen Candles, Dirty Dancing, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Weird Science, and The Princess Bride, and so many more amazing 1980s-and-earlier pop culture. It's tongue-in-cheek, and Wendi gives us a hint at what this season's homage is: comedy classic Airplane!. Imagine Beverly and the whole family flying coach (in the 80s, no less) when basically everything was legal on planes. Shenanigans can only be the start of The Goldbergs and its wacky high-flying adventures.