The Golden Bachelorette, New Bachelorette Season Confirmed By ABC

The Golden Bachelorette is a go, with the ABC spinoff currently casting. In addition, a new season of The Bachelorette premieres this summer.

The Golden Bachelorette felt like a foregone conclusion; now it is a reality. ABC let it be known today that a spin-off of the ratings hit The Golden Bachelor is underway, as casting is now taking place and just who will be our Golden Bachelorette is under wraps. For those who do not remember, The Golden Bachelor is itself a spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, putting the focus on an older generation. It was a smash success in the ratings, giving the franchise its best numbers in years. It was not without its controversy near the end, but it did end with an engagement and marriage, which is far better than most seasons end. Also announced today is that the next season of The Bachelorette will debut this summer. No word on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. Deadline Hollywood had the news.

ABC's The Golden Bachelorette Should Do Even Better

The Golden Bachelor debuted with the highest ratings in the franchise in years, including the biggest unscripted premiere for ABC on Hulu ever. Every single episode rose in the ratings both on linear TV and streaming on Hulu. That includes the finale, which was the franchise's highest-rated episode in four years. Many think having a woman at the center of the show will do even better, and I agree. The Bachelorette is still a secret for now, but the current season of The Bachelor is airing on Mondays at 8 PM EST as Joey Graziadei looks for his happily ever after. He was sent home during Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. But the big news is, of course, The Golden Bachelorette, and hopefully, this means we get that season airing in the fall and winter of this year since casting is a;ready underway. Not sure if they will bring back one of Gerry's contestants, but it would not shock me if that is the route they take.

