The Golden Bachelor: The Fall's Best New Show & One Of Reality's Best

Reinvigorating the franchise, here's why The Golden Bachelor is what all reality television should be. Plus, a preview of the season finale.

The Golden Bachelor arrived in September after years of teases and snickers from most, including me, and especially from fans of The Bachelor franchise (again, that includes me). Who would want to watch old people making out, playing sports, and heading onto a fantasy suite? Turns out, a lot of us. The show has pulled in the franchise's best ratings in years and become a sweet watch and peek into a part of living that many of us find uncomfortable and don't want to talk about. As a fan of this show for years now since a girl from my hometown was actually chosen by a bachelor and then ultimately became The Bachelorette herself, the last few years have been, well, not great to the franchise. Who knew that watching a 72-year-old man find love would be the answer?

The Golden Bachelor Treats Us Like Adults

The thing that myself and my family realized watching last week's episode, when Gerry Turner went on his hometown dates with his final three: Theresa, Faith, and Leslie, was that this is what this show should actually be about. The franchise has become little more than people building a social media following and starting a new career as an influencer than it has been about finding true love. And for the younger crowd, the love that is found is of the fairytale variety. That is nice and all, but it's not life. Most people are not taking hot air balloon rides and getting the five-star treatment everywhere they go as they do on the show, so when they start real life together, they struggle and break up. The show has a decent batting average, but not one to brag about as far as long-lasting couples.

Which has made this season of The Golden Bachelor so refreshing. These people have lived a full life. They have had the ups and downs. Many, including Gerry, have had their partner pass away, or been divorced, had families, have grandchildren, and so on. They are just there, looking to have fun and maybe find that person to spend the rest of their time with. This leads to actual, real conversations about a variety of topics, and they actually have substance to them. It's not about "the vibes"; these people want to discuss their trials and tribulations. They have a story to tell. Even the hometowns feel different, as this is more about the families as well. The younger casts are more flexible because they are just starting a life. These people have grandkids, routines, and years of roots planted in places. Much, much harder to just uproot that.

And these women are exceptional. They spend the episodes (for the most part, this is The Bachelor) lifting each other up and are doing a phenomenal job showing everyone watching what it is actually like to be 60+ in this world. You don't just fade away and die when you get to these ages, it is just another step in the journey, and I think as a society, we lost sight of that. The endless fighting between the men and women on this show gets old every season by the third episode, and to see it play out in a completely different way has made for a very pleasant viewing experience.

And then there is Gerry himself. Watch his introduction video, and bring the tissues.

Who wouldn't root for this guy after watching that? Gerry has given all other Bachelor's an impossible standard going forward. He is articulate, attentive, affable, and really was the perfect choice to be The Golden Bachelor. He has this way when interacting with the women to make sure they have his undivided attention, calms their nerves, and is very reassuring. They are the only thing that matters to him at that moment, and everything else can wait. He goes out of his way to make them the priority. He recognizes that this is their story too, and that is just so damn endearing.

This week is the fantasy suites (yes, they are happening), and last week ended on a cliffhanger because, as he said in the episode, he has fallen for more than one of these women. He even said I love you to more than one of them, something he swore he wouldn't do and caught some heat for. But when you are as genuine as he is, he is going to be honest with us and them. And that is what they deserve. He has a tough choice ahead, but for many of us, we know he will make the right one. He deserves it, and after so many seasons of terrible reality TV, so do we. A show for adults? Who knew that could be such a success?

The Golden Bachelor airs at 8:00 PM on Thursday nights on ABC, with episodes appearing to stream the next day on Hulu – and here's a preview of tonight's season finale:

The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All: It's a "Bachelor" first when 13 incredible "Golden" women reunite with Gerry –and each other – to discuss their journeys to love and the friendships they found along the way. In an evening full of never-before-seen moments and hilarious bloopers, they'll share stories of love, loss, and personal growth as well as insight into their lives now while also dishing on the drama. Then, the dramatic conclusion to Gerry's most heart-wrenching rose ceremony yet is revealed, and for the first time since that fateful night, Gerry will come face-to-face with the woman who didn't receive his "hometown week" rose. Plus, a look at the shocking season finale.

