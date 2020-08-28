The Good Place Series Finale Table Read Will Put You in The Sad Place

While it's been some time (seven months, to be exact) since fans of The Good Place said goodbye to Kristen Bell (Eleanor), D'Arcy Carden (Janet), William Jackson Harper (Chidi), Manny Jacinto (Jason), Jameela Jamil (Tahani), Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn), and Ted Danson (Michael), the Mike Schur-created series is one of those that will have an avid fan base for some time to come. What's also helping keep the series in the spotlight is the love the series received via 6 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for Schur's finale, "Whenever You're Ready"). So in the interest of reminding Emmy voters as the end-of-the-month deadline for final voting nears, the fine folks at NBCUniversal have released a look at the cast's first time running a table read on the finale that took place on the Universal lot in Burbank, California, last summer.

Here's a look at the emotional event, and if you can make it past the steady stream of kicks to the "feels" you'll also notice some interesting ways what you saw on-screen evolved from what was originally intended ("Louie, Louie" and not "Hey, Delilah"?).

During an interview with EW from earlier this year, Schur revealed the one "place" he wished he had gotten a chance to show- and it's that could've added some interesting layers to the conversation: "We kept trying to figure out a way that Mindy St. Claire [Maribeth Monroe] could visit another neighborhood that was distinctly different," said Schur. "Eventually we abandoned it because the logic of it was too difficult to fit into the show, given the fact that she wasn't actually in the Good Place…. That bummed me out. I thought it would be fun to go to see another neighborhood filled with, I dunno, ninth-century Vikings and just see them living it up in there in their personal paradise."