Jesse Ventura Lashes Out at Former Ally Donald Trump, His Supporters

Once upon a time, Donald Trump vowed to finance a run for the presidency by his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, Jesse Ventura. Ventura pioneered the Wrestler-turned-Politician role that Trump would later take advantage of, becoming a mayor in the early nineties and Governor of Minnesota in the late 90s. But in 2004, both Trump and Ventura were present at WrestleMania XX, where Ventura interviewed Trump and Trump made his promise.

"If I were to get back into politics, could I expect your moral and financial support?" Ventura asked Trump.

"100%," the future President of the United States replied without hesitation. "You know that. 100%."

"You know what? I think we might need a wrestler in the White House…" Ventura told the crowd to massive applause.

As it turns out, Ventura would not be the wrestler to fulfill that role, but more than a decade later, Trump himself. In retrospect, we would probably have been better off with The Body.

At the beginning of Trump's Presidency, the conspiracy-supporting Ventura, who has expressed the belief that 9/11 was an inside job, was cozy with another Trump ally, Vladimir Putin. But things are different now, with a mask-wearing Jesse Ventura criticizing the president and threatening a run for office in 2020. That also failed to pan out, but now Ventura has called for Trump, along with his supporters involved in yesterday's rebellion, to be arrested.

In a thread on Twitter, Ventura wrote:

When I joined the military, I took an oath to defend my country against all threats, foreign and domestic. These are seditionists. These are domestic enemies. These are the same people refusing to wear masks because they feel it's their right to spread coronavirus. It's been so obvious that the tear gas, rubber bullets, and police brutality are reserved only for black people and Black Lives Matter protesters. Today is case in point. From now on, I will refer to the Republican Party as the Jim Crow Party. Republicans only care about suppressing black votes, and their outright bigotry led to exactly this. I hope Mitch McConnell and all those Republican Senators who wouldn't impeach Trump are proud of themselves. This is their fault too. If they had just impeached Trump like they should've, then we wouldn't be seeing this today. So I suppose the Republican Party is happy. They clearly got what they wanted. What other outcome did they possibly expect? This mob of seditionists need to be arrested, including the chickenhawk hiding in the White House who instigated it all. I've had it. I'm done. I'm beyond angry. I've had enough of the polarization of these two parties and their dictatorship. Look where it's gotten us.

Could this be enough to spur Jesse Ventura to reenter politics for real? Or have we had enough of wrestlers in the White House for the time being?