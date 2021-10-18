The Great: Gillian Anderson Gives A Peek At Hulu Series Character

Gillian Anderson has blessed the timelines of many Instagram users with a recent post showing her look for her character Joanna, Catherine's mother, in season two of The Great, which premieres with all ten episodes on Friday, November 19th.

In season two of The Great, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it's nothing compared to the realities of 'liberating' a country that doesn't want to be. She'll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile, she'll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming 'Great' will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. For her performance in season 1, Elle was nominated for a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series, and the ensemble was nominated for a SAG Award. The wardrobe for Fanning, as well as what we can see from Anderson, is grand as well as gorgeous, although the tight corsets and such we could do without (or at least updated like some are today for those who wear them). The Great was created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara. The writer has past experience in period pieces, such as his writing in the critically praised film, The Favourite, and the Disney film, Cruella. The series was also executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.