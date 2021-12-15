The Hated: Netflix Developing David F. Walker Comic Book Series Adapt

Some huge news in the world of comics-to-series adaptations, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Netflix has acquired David F. Walker's action comic book The Hated as a potential live-action western series. Michael Starrbury (When They See Us, Colin in Black & White) is set to executive produce the series alongside Prime Universe Films' Walker, Adrian Askariah, and Sean Owolo. Based on the story written by Walker, drawn by Sean Damien Hill & colored by Shaun Struble, The Hated focuses on Araminta Free, a bounty hunter with uncanny skills with a gun who lives in an America where the Civil War didn't end with the North winning but with a truce between what will become two countries. Free's specialty is being able to cross the border into the Confederacy to track down some incredibly vicious & brutal war criminals. Deadline Hollywood reported the news exclusively earlier today).

Set in an alternate timeline, where the Civil War ended in a truce, and America is now two nations, THE HATED inspired by the spaghetti westerns of directors like Sergio Leone (The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly) and Sergio Corbucci (The Great Silence). Written by David F. Walker, THE HATED is drawn by Sean Damien Hill, and colored by Shaun Struble.

This is far from the first time Walker has seen his comics work make the move to live-action. He co-created the comic book Bitter Root, which is in development at Legendary with Regina King directing and Ryan Coogler producing. In addition, Walker and co-creator Brian Michael Bendis will see their DC Comics character Naomi come to life on The CW beginning January 11, with Ava DuVernary and Jill Blankenship executive producing and Kaci Walfall starring. But don't just take our word for it, not when you can check out the following teaser for Naomi that was released earlier this week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Truth | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6ea61KmWuw)