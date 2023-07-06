Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon studios, blumhouse, Characters, horror, prime video, The Horror of Dolores Roach

The Horror of Dolores Roach Featurette Introduces Us to Dolores' World

The expansive world of The Horror of Dolores Roach is explained in a new video released ahead of the Prime Video series' July 7th premiere.

Just before its premiere, Prime Video's The Horror of Dolores Roach gives audiences a look at the world and characters they'll meet in this macabre world of secrets & survival. The Amazon original series arrives tomorrow, July 7, with eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Each character plays a unique part in the life of Dolores Roach. A new video helps guide us through the good and the bad that awaits her as she returns home.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name, is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, "Magic Hands" Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive.

Created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the pilot script. The new series comes from Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who also directed the pilot. The Horror of Dolores Roach series stars includes Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman. Check out the series as it begins streaming on July 7 on Prime Video. Let us know in the comments below which character you are excited to learn more about!

