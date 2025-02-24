Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Check Out Our S01E04: "Dr. Ezekiel Malak" Preview

Check out our preview guide for tonight's episode of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party, S01E04: "Dr. Ezekiel Malak."

It's not like the first three episodes of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party have been a walk in the park for Bex (Roxburgh) and the team. But from what we've seen of S01E04: "Dr. Ezekiel Malak," it looks like things are only going to get worse – and deadlier. How do you get into the mind of a serial killer when their life's profession is getting into the minds of others? That's a question that the team will have to answer and answer fast as the aforenamed psychiatrist looks to pick up where he left off – with a surprise or two along the way. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, promo, and more for tonight's chapter:

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 4: "Dr. Ezekiel Malak" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 4: "Dr. Ezekiel Malak" – Dr. Ezekiel Malak, a hospital psychiatrist turned serial killer, is prowling for new victims in Chicago; Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team work to find a method to his madness in a desperate bid to get ahead of him until Malak makes a move no one saw coming. Directed by Blackhorse Lowe and written by Jake Coburn and JJ Bailey, here's a look at what you can expect tonight:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

