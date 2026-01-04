Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Returns Thursday: Early S02E01: "Ron Simms" Preview

Here's an early look at co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party Season 2 Ep. 1: "Ron Simms."

With co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party set to return to NBC screens this Thursday, we've got an early look at S02E01: "Ron Simms" to pass along. Guest star Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) plays the aforementioned serial killer, on the loose and setting his sights on women looking for love. But before Bex (Roxburgh) and the team can start the hunt, she has to get them reinstated – and the clock is ticking…

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 1: "Ron Simms" – In the season two premiere, Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) fights to have the team reinstated so they can catch Boogeyman killer Ron Simms (guest star Eric McCormack), who is currently targeting women searching for love. Time is of the essence to stop him before he leaves more than broken hearts behind. Written by JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

