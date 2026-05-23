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The Boys: Vought Rising, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rick and Morty, The Boys/Elon Musk, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary The Boys: Vought Rising leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Prime Video’s official first look at the buzzy spinoff.

The Boys stays front and center with Vought’s post-finale statement plus Eric Kripke’s sharp response to Elon Musk.

Rick and Morty Season 9 teases Rick’s latest mystery, while Doctor Who drops intriguing new Rose Tyler references.

The Vampire Lestat, Spider-Noir, Peaky Blinders, Colbert, and more round out a packed TV news and preview lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Colbert, The Vampire Lestat, The Boys: Vought Rising, Spider-Noir, William Shatner, Rick and Morty, The Boys/Elon Musk, Mobland, Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Boston Blue, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 23rd, 2026:

Trump's Response to Colbert Finale: More AI Slop, Lame Rage-Posting

WWE SmackDown Preview: WWE Goes Nothing or Double

The Vampire Lestat Really Respects The Pomegranate; Meet Salamander

The Boys: Vought Offers Post-Finale, Post-Homelander Statement

Pac-Man: Snack Breaks Reveals In-Person Los Angeles Events

Spider-Noir Preview: The Spider Wants Some Alone Time with Silvermane

William Shatner Performs "Rage" from His Upcoming Heavy Metal Album

Stranger Things Creators on Who They Wanted for Hopper Before Harbour

Rick and Morty Season 9 Premiere Clip: Who's Rick (Not) Texting?

The Boys Showrunner Feasting on Elon Musk Meltdown (But Has Notes)

Mobland: Tom Hardy Reportedly Not Returning for Potential Season 3

Peaky Blinders Sequel Series Previews Charlie Heaton's Charles Shelby

The Boys: Vought Rising: Prime Video Releases Official First Look

The Late Show Finale: Stephen Colbert Offers Geeky, Heartfelt Goodbye

The Boys: Kripke Forces Elon Musk to Admit: "I Didn't Watch the Show"

Doctor Who: These Rose Tyler References Are Getting Very Interesting

Colbert, The Boys/Elon Musk & HOTD Motivates: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dutton Ranch: Here's Your S01E03: "Act of God Business" Preview

Fire Country Season 4 Finale: Our S04E20: "Try Not to Drown" Preview

Sheriff Country Season Finale: S01E20 "Mexico" Preview: Breaking Point

Friends: Matthew Perry Estate Auction Features Series-Related Items

Boston Blue Season Finale: Here's Our Updated S01E20: "Patrol" Preview

The Late Show: Colbert on Cancellation Offering New Opportunities

The Mandalorian and Grogu Have Taken Over The IMAX Countdown

The Boys Showrunner on Which Episodes Were Most Comics-Accurate

The Paper: Gleeson on Sketch Comedy Roots Leading to Peacock Comedy

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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