Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Returns Tonight! Our S02E01: "Ron Simms" Preview

NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party returns tonight. Here's our updated preview for Season 2 Episode 1: "Ron Simms."

Article Summary The Hunting Party returns to NBC tonight with Season 2, Episode 1: "Ron Simms" featuring Melissa Roxburgh.

Bex must fight to have her team reinstated before serial killer Ron Simms strikes again on the premiere.

Eric McCormack guest stars as a dangerous killer targeting women searching for love in the new episode.

Catch four sneak peeks, a detailed overview, and more ahead of tonight's thrilling return.

"Hunting" season is officially underway, with tonight bringing the Season 2 return of co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party. With guest star Eric McCormack's (Will & Grace) serial killer on the loose and targeting women seeking love, the return couldn't come soon enough. But before the team can start tracking "Ron Simms," Bex (Roxburgh) will need to get them reinstated – and the clock is ticking. Along with an official overview and image gallery for tonight's season opener, we've add two new sneak peeks for you to check out (bringing the grand total up to four) – here's a look:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 1: "Ron Simms" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 1: "Ron Simms" – In the season two premiere, Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) fights to have the team reinstated so they can catch Boogeyman killer Ron Simms (guest star Eric McCormack), who is currently targeting women searching for love. Time is of the essence to stop him before he leaves more than broken hearts behind. Written by JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!