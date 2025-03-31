Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party S01E09: "Tom Beecher" Preview; WonderCon 2025 Images

Along with a look at tonight's episode of NBC's The Hunting Party, S01E09: "Tom Beecher," we have a look at the show during WonderCon 2025.

NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party returns tonight with S01E09: "Tom Beecher." In what might be their most deadly hunt yet, this week's chapter finds the team hunting a serial killer who derives pleasure from inflicting pain on others. In addition to the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and two sneak peeks at tonight's episode, we also have an image gallery spotlighting the cast and creative team's trip out to WonderCon 2025 this past weekend:

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 9: "Tom Beecher" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 9: "Tom Beecher" – Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team hunt their most depraved serial killer yet, Tom Beecher (Jay Paulson), who seeks pleasure in other people's pain. Directed by Shana Stein, with a screenplay by Rebecca Bellotto and Paula Sabbaga, here's a look at the episode promo, two sneak peeks, and the official image gallery:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!