Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Season 2 Premieres Jan. 8th, Moves to Thursdays

NBC's The Hunting Party moves to Thursdays, with Season 2 premiering on January 8th (with Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU as lead-ins).

Article Summary The Hunting Party Season 2 premieres January 8th, moving to Thursday nights on NBC at 10 pm.

Season 2 follows Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU for a powerhouse Thursday night lineup.

The intense crime drama returns after earning a renewal just one month after season one ended.

Melissa Roxburgh and ensemble cast continue tracking escaped serial killers in this gripping procedural.

The first season of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party was a pleasant surprise on a number of levels. Okay, maybe "pleasant" isn't the right word because the first season was twisted and intense, throwing a whole lot of twists and turns at us along the way. It's a show that left quite an impression, so we were happy to hear that Season 2 had been given the green light only a month after the first season's finale. Now, we know when the second season will kick off, with NBC rolling out its midseason schedule earlier today. The good news is that The Hunting Party will return in early January – January 8th, to be precise. If you checked your calendar, then you know that's a Thursday, with the procedural grabbing the 10 pm time slot (with Law & Order at 8 pm and Law & Order: SVU at 9 pm as the show's lead-ins… not too shabby).

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!