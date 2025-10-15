The Inbetweeners Set to Return with Original Creators and Cast

Posted in: TV | Tagged: british comedy, channel 4, The Inbetweeners

The Inbetweeners, one of the defining British sitcoms of the 21st Century, will be returning with the original writers and original cast.

Hit Channel 4 British comedy The Inbetweeners, which gave the world a foul-mouthed library of hilariously puerile quotable lines that became memes and two hugely successful spin-off movies, looks set to make a comeback with the original writers and cast. Banijay UK and Fudge Park Productions, the company founded in 2015 by The Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, have struck an agreement which they say "paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title." In what guise "The Inbetweeners" will return and on what platform is as yet unknown, although Morris and Beesley suggested it would revolve around the original characters.

"Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends)," they said in a statement.

The Inbetweeners was originally broadcast on E4 in the U.K. between 2008 and 2019 and became a defining classic British comedy series of the 2000s. It followed the misadventures of suburban teenager Will MacKenzie (played by Simon Bird) and his friends Simon Cooper (Joe Thomas), Neil Sutherland (Blake Harrison), and Jay Cartwright (James Buckley) at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive as they navigated school life, friendship, male bonding, lad culture, and failed sexual encounters. It was initially conceived as a more realistic counterpoint to fellow hit Brit teen show "Skins," showcasing an adolescence that is awkward and — as Morris suggested at the time — mostly "crap."

The Inbetweeners set new ratings records for Channel 4 and won multiple awards. Two hit movies followed in 2011 and 2014, respectively. The first set a record for the biggest opening weekend for a UK comedy at the time of its release, and the sequel also broke box office records. The new deal unlocks what is described as "the rights and the potential to bring 'The Inbetweeners' back for new audiences across a range of platforms, including film, TV, and stage."

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay, who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history," said Jonathan Blyth, managing director of Fudge Park. "This is a wonderful moment for fans, there are exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow."

Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK, added: "I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of 'The Inbetweeners' with them. They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audiences old and new so I can't wait to get going."

Banijay Rights are the distributors of The Inbetweeners, which will probably return to Channel 4 in the UK.