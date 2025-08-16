Posted in: Amazon Studios, MGM Television, streaming, TV | Tagged: Joe Freeman, the institute

The Institute: Joe Freeman on Stephen King, Staying Grounded & More

Joe Freeman spoke with Bleeding Cool about leading the MGM+ supernatural thriller series The Institute, Stephen King, his co-stars, and more.

For someone tackling his first leading role on episodic television, up-and-coming actor Joe Freeman is handling it with as much poise as any veteran, especially when you enter it into such an establishment from the realm of Stephen King. In the MGM+ series The Institute, Freeman plays Luke Ellis, a young teenage prodigy who wakes up in a place where children possess special abilities, only to discover its institute's dark secrets. Before the Benjamin Cavell series, the actor made an appearance on the BBC medical drama Doctors and a Paul Weller music video, "Rise Up Singing." Freeman spoke to Bleeding Cool about how the opportunity landed on his lap, King's storytelling and his favorite novel, what he's learned from the veteran cast, and bonding with his contemporaries.

The Institute Star Joe Freeman on Embracing Episodic Television, Stephen King, and Future

How'd you get involved with 'The Institute?

It was an audition that came through from my agent, around June last year. She approached it to me as a big American series, a Stephen King adaptation. I heard that and went, "What's the point?" Because I was getting through round after round in this play. I was like, "We should prioritize this play," which fell through. I was like, "Ah, damn it!" 'The Institute' casting came back a few weeks later, and they wanted to see me again. I saw them a couple more times and got the call that I was going to be in Nova Scotia.

Were you already familiar with Stephen King in general before getting the part?

Yeah, I have always loved the stories he tells. My favorite is 'Misery.' It's a great story about power and what people will do to hold to things that they love and survive.

What's it like working with Benjamin as a creative?

Ben Barnes?

I mean Benjamin Cavell.

Right. He's brilliant. He writes very real words, also open to talking about what he's written and changing it. His ego is never hurt if someone has a suggestion, so that's nice, and yeah, he was also one of the people who was very welcoming when I initially got to Canada as a new actor in a new country, not to mention very helpful there as well.

How do you prep for a role like Luke, and was there an adjustment for doing episodic television for you?

Yes, to be honest with you. I try and keep it nearer to myself as I can with the character, because it makes your life a whole lot easier if you don't have to play Jack Torrance (from 'The Shining') and you change yourself up. It's quite a simple process in roles like this, because you don't have to do anything that you wouldn't do as yourself.

What's it like working with some of your more veteran peers, like Mary-Louise [Parker] and Julian [Richings], and what did you pick up being around them and their performances?

The people in 'The Institute', like Jason [Diaz], Julian, Robert [Joy], and Mary-Louise, are all fantastic. Mary-Louise is the one I was watching, everything she did. She's such a joy to watch, because her character [Ms. Sigby] is horrible, but she's got such a likable way about her, which is admirable. She's phenomenal when I go in, and wouldn't necessarily have to film anything, but I would just be watching people like Julian, Robert, Jason, and Mary-Louise like hawks watching their little mannerisms, and they're great at their job.

What about the rapport you developed with more of your contemporaries, like Simone [Miller], Fionn [Laird], Arlen [So], Briva [Pandya], what they're like on set, and how you guys bonded?

They're a laugh, man. They're great people. All are genuine, careful with words and what they say. We would have great times on and off set. I saw them as my family during my time in Canada. They made my job a lot easier, because they're great as people and as actors.

Was there a particular scene so far this season that stood out to you, or was it perhaps difficult to get through?

Maybe not difficult to get through, but in terms of…when Luke escapes and is swimming [in episode six "Run"], that was hard to do, because that's not special effects. That's not anything. That's just me in a river in November in Canada. It's very cold, and my wetsuit broke as well, so it was all going in.

Are there any types of roles that appeal to you in the future you hope to do?

Yeah, I would love to play someone like Sigby. This kind of psychological thriller and anything Stephen King writes are great characters. I lean towards roles like Matt Damon in 'Good Will Hunting' (1997), but you know? He wrote that. I would happily play any role in a film like 'Seven' (1995) or a music teacher like J.K. Simmons in 'Whiplash' (2014), or something like that. Those roles have a lot of depth for them, because they're so well executed by who's playing them. Those kinds of roles I would love to do.

The Institute, which also stars Ben Barnes, Hannah Galway, and Martin Roach, releases Sundays on MGM+.

