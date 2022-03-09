The Jim Davis Collection Sells Garfield Christmas Production Cel

The Jim Davis Collection has brought yet another holiday-themed Garfield production cel setup to Heritage Auctions. Previously, Bleeding Cool reported on Garfield's Christmas special here. Now, there is a cel featuring two iconic characters from the show, Garfield and his owner Jon Arbuckle. This 1987 special is memorable for being disarmingly charming and heartwarming, which was unusual in tone for Garfield. Let's get a closer look at this production cel setup.

First, this close-up shows how the artwork would appear as if on screen. Below, you can see the full piece in all of its context, which demonstrates how perfect this holiday-themed piece would be for your behind-the-scenes animation collection.

Take a look at the full listing here.

A Garfield Christmas Special: Garfield and Jon Arbuckle Production Cel Setup (Film Roman, 1987).

"I want you to take this star up the tree and put it on the top!" Garfield takes on the role of Christmas tree decorator when Jon asks him to put the star on the top of the Christmas tree, as nobody else can reach it. Garfield happily accepts this duty in this moment which can be found at the 11:36 mark of the special. This excellent cel setup is composed of two original, hand-painted 12 field production cels which have been set atop a color print of the background from this scene for presentation. The cels are marked in their lower right corners with G-47 and J-5. This great image really embodies the spirit of this Emmy-nominated Christmas special! The condition of this wonderful piece is Very Good, with just minor handling and edge wear, as well as some minor debris.

You can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this production cel setup from the Jim Davis Collection. Best of luck to all of those attempting to bring this holiday-themed Garfield piece home.