The Last of Us: Curry Makes Bullying Claim After Body Shaming Lynskey Adrianne Curry left Twitter over backlash to her criticizing The Last of Us' Melanie Lynskey & now accuses Lynskey of encouraging bullying.

Model Adrianne Curry is making a tactical retreat from Twitter after fans of The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey, as well as the actress herself, held her accountable for her comments. Curry replied to the actress' social media post that featured an artistic shoot, writing, "Her body says the life of luxury…not a post-apocalyptic warlord. Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?" Lynskey screenshot the attempt at body shaming before sending in her reply explaining the photo's context and her role as Kathleen on the HBO series. "Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us. And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

The Last of Us: Adrianne Curry/Melanie Lynskey

Curry has since deleted her Twitter account and defended her actions and remarks through Facebook (via Entertainment Weekly), saying the comments weren't personal and complaining Lynskey "screenshotted it and posted it for her fans to BULLY me over an opinion on a FICTIONAL CHARACTER. LOL. Actors and actresses that cannot take criticism of characters they play is absurd to me. I acted in a film that people tore my character to SHREDS. I am not the character. It wasn't a direct attack. I survived."

Actress Charisma Carpenter shared her thoughts on the matter via social media, agreeing with Lynskey about the double standards women face in society, "Having to defend your body as a woman in a patriarchal society + as an actress occupying a role, is bloody exhausting and demeaning. ++ I can't tell you how much harder it is to have to defend it to another woman. Ladies, please check your internalized misogyny. -It's a thing." Perhaps Curry should stay in her lane and stick to her more superficial modeling industry. The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO.