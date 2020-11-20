The Last of Us Gets HBO Series Order; Mazin, Druckmann to Write, EP

In what is turning out to be a week of big announcements and big reveals, HBO kept the ball rolling with Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, announcing that a series order has been given for The Last of Us. Written by Craig Mazin (HBO's Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann ("The Last of Us" and "Uncharted" video game franchises), the video game adaptation is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (HBO's Chernobyl and Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing.

"Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own," said Orsi when the series order was first announced. "With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of 'The Last of Us' games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We're delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story." Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

"We're thrilled to be working with HBO and this fantastic creative team to bring 'The Last of Us' series to life," said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, in a joint statement. "PlayStation's innovative storytelling and ingenuity is a natural complement to SPT's creative focus. Our collaboration is a great example of our 'One Sony' philosophy at work. We look forward to developing even more iconic game IP in the future."