Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us, tlou

The Last of Us: Mazin, Druckmann See Story Extending "Past a Season 3"

Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann "have a plan" for The Last of Us. Mazin: "I think it's pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3."

When you're a series that's first season had the level of impact that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us did, there's a lot of pressure to see what the "encore" is going to be – in this case, the second season of the hit HBO series. Though we still have about two months to go until the series return, Mazin and Druckmann had some "bigger picture" thoughts to share regarding the future of the series – Season 3 and beyond. While approaching how to adapt the second chapter of the video franchise for the live-action series, the team broke up the storyline arcs in "Part II" to see what should be tackled or expanded on. As they've mentioned in previous interviews, Mazin and Druckmann have eyed adapting "Part II" over a number of seasons – with conversations already had for a third season.

"I think it's pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3," Mazin shared during a profile interview with EW. "How far past? I can't say. And that's not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling." Druckmann added, "We have a plan. We know what we need to do going forward, but we couldn't tell you right now exactly how many episodes or how many seasons it would take to get there."

With Season 2 set to hit HBO & Max screens in 2025, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be joined this season by Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!