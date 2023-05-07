The Last of Us: Pascal Expresses WGA Support; Golden Popcorn Jealousy While accepting the award, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal expressed support for the WGA & had folks wishing they were his "golden popcorn."

We had a feeling we knew where things were heading during tonight's MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 when Pedro Pascal (Joel) walked away with Best Hero, and he & Bella Ramsey (Ellie) took home "golden popcorn" as Best Duo. Those suspicions would go on to be confirmed when Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's The Last of Us walked away with the top honor as Best Show. In the following clip, Pascal checks in to thank everyone for the honor. But with the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike currently underway (as the union looks to get writers the professional respect, protection & compensation that they've been lacking for far too long), Pascal took a special moment to express their support for the show's writers, the WGA, and its strike efforts. And even with all of that, Pascal still finds a way to make a lot of people wish they could trade places with Pascal's three "golden popcorns," considering where they're going to be spending the night.

Here's a look at what Pascal has to share with viewers while accepting the award on the show's behalf during tonight's ceremony (followed by a look back at some thoughts from the team on the second season):

The Last of Us: Pascal, Ramsey & Mazin on Season 2 & "Part II"

During a profile of the actor posted by Esquire, Pascal, co-star Ramsey, and Mazin shared their thoughts on what's about to happen to be a foregone conclusion and if they're ready for it. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

Okay, without going into some "super-spoiler' territory, let's just say that Joel isn't a major living & breathing factor in The Last of Us Part II – which would lend viewers to have a ten-ton hint when it comes to Pascal's fate in the second season. But when we're talking about a series that isn't afraid to stray from/add to the source material, could there be "other options" available? If there are, Mazin isn't sharing them. "This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don't fear killing characters," Mazin shared. "But the important thing to note is that neither Neil [Druckmann] nor I feel constrained by the source material." Pascal is aware of that moment – and if that's the way it plays out, then that's how it should play out. "It wouldn't make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path," Pascal explained. "So, yeah, that's my honest answer." If that moment does happen? "If that does take place in the show, I don't know that I'm emotionally ready for it," Ramsey added.