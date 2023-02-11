The Last of Us Season 1 Ep. 6 "Kin" Promo; Druckmann & Mazin on S01E05 Here's a look at Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Episode 6 & a deep-dive into Episode 5.

With this weekend being Super Bowl weekend, things have gotten a little "complicated" when it comes to covering Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. Because S01E05 "Endure and Survive" dropped on Friday night… if you have HBO Max or HBO On-Demand. Otherwise, the episode is set to hit screens on Sunday night, as usual. So that means we're going to avoid spoilers of any kind regarding the crushing Henry (Lamar Johnson) & Sam (Keivonn Woodard)-focused chapter, but since we have a preview for next weekend's S01E06 "Kin" as well as two featurettes offering a deep dive into the fifth episode, we're officially throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because the videos you're about to see are riddled with spoilers… you've been warned!

First up, we have a look at what's to come with S01E06 "Kin" (directed by Jasmila Žbanić and written by Mazin):

In "Inside Episode 5," we learn how Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) and Henry & Sam's stories impacted Joel and Ellie on their journey for a cure, and see how that horde of infected was brought to life. Following that, the latest episode of the official podcast finds host Troy Baker, Mazin, and Druckmann discuss why they made Sam deaf in the show (a departure from the game) and how they cast the role. Also, the trio examines how Sam & Henry represent the show's theme of parental love. And then, Druckmann offers a "free course" on getting to know all the variations of Infected that we've seen so far:

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.