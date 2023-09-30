Posted in: Games, HBO, TV, Video Games | Tagged: craig mazin, HBO, naughty dog, neil druckmann, the last of us, The Last of Us Day

The Last of Us Season 2 Getting HBO Priority; Druckmann Drops Tease?

HBO is reportedly making The Last of Us Season 2 a top priority post-WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes; was Neil Druckmann teasing game or show news?

As creators and writers alike rejoiced as the Writers Guild of America reached a resolution with major studios ending their strike, some of the productions are back at work to an extent pending, of course, when the SAG-AFTRA strike resolves. At the very least, scripts can be churned out. Coincidentally, Naughty Dog visionary Neil Druckmann shared what some might say was a cryptic post concerning his pride and joy franchise, The Last of Us, commemorating the day of the Cordyceps outbreak on September 26th on social media.

A Tease for "The Last of Us" Part III or HBO Series Season 2?

"Happy #TheLastOfUsDay! May your survival be long…" Druckmann wrote with three pieces of framed artwork. The top was the original 2013 PlayStation game in black and white featuring Joel (Troy Baker) and Ellie (Ashley Johnson). The second featured Part II's main leads, Abby (Laura Bailey) and Ellie. The last is an alternate shot of Joel and Ellie exploring from Part I. Beside the three images is the Taylor guitar that Joel (and later Ellie) plays during the games. As far as what the social media post can mean, Druckmann can either be reflective of the legacy he built for 10 years, possibly teasing Part III, or by featuring side-by-side shots of Abby and Ellie, we could see the start of season two of the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us.that stars Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie). Earlier this month, Druckman offered an update on the second season during a press interview, sharing, "We've outlined all of Season 2, and we're ready to go as soon as the strike ends." Recent reports have the series being a top priority for HBO, post-WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes (along with House of the Dragon and The White Lotus).

The Last of Us series co-creator Craig Mazin confirmed Abby Anderson, daughter of the doctor who was to operate on Ellie before Joel's rampage, has already been cast in the live-action version for next season. Both promise the events of Part II will span more than one season. Part II was released in 2020, and while fan reception was overwhelmingly positive, Druckmann faced his share of vitriol and death threats stemming from the game's controversial handling of Joel and Abby in addition to superficial complaints surrounding the muscular frame of Abby, because heaven forbid artists project elements of the real world, right?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!