The Last of Us: Young Mazino Has Had His Fill of A-ha's "Take on Me"

The Last of Us stars Young Mazino and Isabela Merced have fun playing up their characters' love triangle on NBC's The Tonight Show.

Young Mazino is making the most of his time on The Last of Us, given how little we see of his character in the seven-episode season two. At the very least, he could have some fun along the way in a bit he's involved with co-star Isabela Merced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the skit, Merced comes into the dressing room and starts playing A-Ha's 1985 hit "Take on Me." As the chorus fires up and Merced sings along in front of a mirror, Mazino sneaks around, finds a conveniently located ax nearby, and, in between her dancing, he kills the music by swinging away at the boombox, destroying it.

The Last of Us: Young Mazino Is Tired of the A-ha Hit

The video captioned, "Young Mazino has heard enough of 'Take on Me!'", Merced tells her co-star, "Dude," after the destruction of her boombox, before Mazino delivers an icy stare and looks into the camera, "Oops." "What do you got against Norwegian band A-ha?" she asks as the bit ends. To provide context, Merced's character Dina has been in an on-and-off relationship with Mazino's Jesse to the point that she's carrying his child. After their final breakup, Dina decides to pursue her feelings for Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the point of declaring her love after a close call with the infected in the episode "Day One." Earlier in the episode, Ellie, who's picked up learning guitar from Joel (Pedro Pascal), played an acoustic version of "Take on Me" at the record store to Dina's admiration. Forget the fact that there could have been a random patrol or an infected nearby.

We'll have to wait until the upcoming season two finale of The Last of Us, which airs May 25th, to see if Jesse will catch up on the news of Dina's pregnancy and the two women's relationship – after they keep from being overwhelmed by the infected.

