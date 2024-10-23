Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, The Legend of Vox Machina, Vox Machina

The Legend of Vox Machina Announcement Video Confirms Season 4

Prime Video, Critical Role/Metapigeon Studios, and Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina will be back for a fourth season of adventuring.

At least the fans of Prime Video, Critical Role/Metapigeon Studios, and Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina can rest a wee bit easier while enthralled in the third season – now that they know that the hit animated series will be back for a fourth season. The news came via an announcement video featuring some faces you might just recognize. "The fantastic team at Critical Role and Titmouse continues to deliver captivating seasons of 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' and we are excited for more to come," said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon MGM Studios, when the announcement video was released. "Our global Prime Video audience has embraced this series from the beginning, and the fans, along with us, remain passionate about the characters and stories."

"We are beyond thrilled – and grateful – to continue the epic and wild adventures of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Percy, Pike, Grog, and everyone's favorite character – Scanlan," shared EP Sam Riegel. "With each season, this show levels up, and we already have big plans to level up both our heroes and villains in Season Four." Now, here's a look at the announcement video that was released earlier today:

Everything is at stake during the third season of Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chroma Conclave's path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal'Dorei, and all of Exandria. Their journey to save the day will find them literally heading to Hell and back…

Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina features the voices of Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). In addition, the Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers – alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth). All seasons of the hit animated series are currently available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!