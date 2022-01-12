The Legend of Vox Machina Wants to "F**k S**t Up" in Red Band Trailer

So when we last checked in with Amazon Prime Video & Critical Role's highly-anticipated The Legend of Vox Machina, fans who have been eagerly anticipating the series received an early holiday present with the news that the animated series would be arriving early. That's right, you can kill February 4 from your calendars and make that January 28. On Thursday, the streaming service offered folks a better (and since we're only posting red band trailer) & grittier look at the adventures ahead.

Starring Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), here's a look at what we're assuming is a NSFW look at The Legend of Vox Machina; following that, we have the series overview as well as a look at the opening title sequence, and cast live-read of a scene from the first episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – Trailer (Red Band Trailer) | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvwxQSc-3os&t=2s)

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role's first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills but also the strength of their bond.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – Title Sequence | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eRRwcTdhtE)

The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Amazon Prime Video. The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – NYCC Live Read with Animation | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSYSVcn60ik)