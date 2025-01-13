Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: Dean Devlin Drops New "The Next Chapter" Promo Teaser

With the series set to hit sometime this year, Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin posted a new teaser for TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Devlin was offering some insights into the series making the move from the CW to TNT – the home of the original series from 2014 to 2018 – for a two-season deal (more on that in a minute). While fans await word on when the debut date will be, Devlin took to social media to drop a teaser as a reminder that the best is yet to come…

Here's a look at the teaser that Devlin shared, followed by some additional insights into the series:

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood back in August 2024, Devlin shared how the move began with a phone call, how the CW helped make it happen, and what the deal is with streaming. "It all started with a phone call I had with Sam Linsky at TNT. He's been with the show from the very, very beginning in 2004 and I said it was very odd to be working on 'The Librarians' without working with him. He said they were all really jealous about the show," Devlin shared. "Then about five or six weeks ago, he called and said, 'Do you think there's any chance you could move the show from The CW to us, and I said, 'I don't know, but that seems kind of amazing if that could happen.' I had a phenomenal conversation with the people at the CW; it took a little gymnastics, but they were really supportive. They understood that the idea of bringing the show home was an amazing opportunity."

Devlin added about the "remarkable" deal that went down, "The CW were really terrific partners. We [had] to figure out how to reimburse expenses and how they could enjoy part of the success. They took care of us. We tried to take care of them. I think everybody's happy with the deal." For those looking to find the show on streaming, Devlin makes it clear that they're working on that end of things, too. "We're only going to begin shopping now. Obviously, this move was so gigantic that it kind of occupied all of our thoughts, so even when we talked about what do we do about streaming and AVOD, it was like, 'Shut up.' But that's the next thing we do, begin talking to streamers," he shared.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a spinoff of the original TV series The Librarians, which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world's most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

The series stars McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain; Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, the Guardian; Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, The Scientist; and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, the Historian. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive-producing. Noah Wyle also serves as executive producer – with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

