The Librarians: The Next Chapter BTS Look & New Teaser Released

Debuting May 25 and 26, here's a new teaser and behind-the-scenes look at TNT & Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

With less than three weeks to go until TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin unleash The Librarians: The Next Chapter across our screens with a two-night debut on Sunday, May 25th (following NBA Playoffs coverage) and Monday, May 26th (following NHL Playoffs coverage), now seems as good of a time as any to pass along two new looks at the upcoming series. First up, we have a look at a new teaser showing that "When Adventure Calls, They Answer." Following that, we get a chance to hear from Devlin and the team as they tease what's to come while also showing us what went into bringing the magic from the script pages to our screens.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

