The Librarians: The Next Chapter Now MIA From CW Fall Schedule

Originally set for October, The CW has reportedly pulled Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter from its fall schedule.

Could the images below be all that we see of Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter – at least for this fall? The spinoff series was originally set to have its CW premiere on October 24th (paired with the final season of Superman & Lois), but that's no longer the case – in fact, it appears the series has been pulled "indefinitely" by the network. In its place, CW has the unscripted reality series The Wranglers ready to go – a show spotlighting the personal and professional lives of the folks working at the Circle Bar Dude Ranch in Montana.

"The Librarians: The Next Chapter" is a spinoff of the original TV series "The Librarians," which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world's most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

The series stars Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain; Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, the Guardian; Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, The Scientist; and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, the Historian. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive-producing. Noah Wyle also serves as executive producer – with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

