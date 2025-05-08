Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Poster: Third Time's The Charm!

With May 25th and 26th inching closer, here's the third poster for TNT and Showrunner & EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

As we inch closer to TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin unleashing The Librarians: The Next Chapter across our unsuspecting screens with its two-night debut on Sunday, May 25th (following NBA Playoffs coverage) and Monday, May 26th (following NHL Playoffs coverage), two things come to mind. First, we really need the NBA and NHL to do their parts to avoid any kind of overtime whatsoever and keep the post-game chatter to a minimum because we want things to start on time. Second, who says that a two-night debut can't have more than two posters? Thankfully, TNT and Devlin were thinking the same thing because we have the newest poster waiting for you below:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

