The Librarians: The Next Chapter Works Its Red-Carpet Magic in NYC

Check out highlights and images from a special screening event for TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

With only days to go until the series gets unleashed across TNT screens, Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter held a special red carpet and fan screening event at The Morgan Library and Museum in New York City on Tuesday night. Joining Devlin for the special event were series stars Callum McGowan, Olivia Morris, and Bluey Robinson, as well as Electric Entertainment founding partners Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Along with a screening, McGowan, Morris, Robinson, and Devlin took part in a panel discussion moderated by influencer Marissa Hill. Following that, a reception was held that allowed attendees to explore the museum, accompanied by live music from a string quartet, and food and drink themed to the upcoming series. What follows are some highlight from the panel discussion and an image gallery from the event.

"When it comes to heroes in fantasy or adventure shows, they tend to have been bitten from a radioactive spider or have unbelievable tools, but the Librarians just read a lot – knowledge is power and anyone, if you study hard enough, can be a Librarian, and I think that's part of what makes the show more accessible," Devlin shared during the discussion. Morris added, "Every single episode is so rich with historical, scientific and mythical things," with Robinson noting, "These legendary characters we encounter have a twist to them, a new take that perhaps you haven't seen in film or on TV before." Later in the conversation, Devlin shared, "When we brought this new iteration home to TNT, they were so enthusiastic about what we had done so far for season one that they greenlit the second season before we even finished the first – and that's the kind of support we get at TNT."

Here's a look at Christian Kane (aka Jacob Stone, who is also appearing in the spinoff) offering fans a rundown of what they need to know to check out TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, followed by the latest teaser and much more – with the series set for a two-episode, two night premiere on Sunday, May 25th, and Monday, May 26th:

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

