The Lincoln Lawyer: Henderson, Zumbado, Montoya Join Season 4 Cast

Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, and KTLA Reporter Kacey Montoya joined the cast of Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring The Lincoln Lawyer.

Earlier this week, the news hit that filming was underway on the fourth season of Showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring Netflix series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Marcus Henderson (Get Out), Gigi Zumbado (Heart Eyes), and KTLA Reporter Kacey Montoya have joined the cast. Henderson's Yannick Bamba is a former gang member and the man in the cell next to Mickey's. From West Africa by way of South Central, he's been hired to be Mickey's protection while he's in jail. He gives Mickey pointers like survival tips on getting through the day and the night in lockup. Zumbado's Grace is Izzy's (Jazzmine Raycole) fun, quirky classmate in her paralegal course. They form a close relationship, leading to Grace becoming a part of the Haller and Associates team and helping in Mickey's defense. In addition, Montoya is set to play herself.

Joining Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller for the fourth season are Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson). In addition, Constance Zimmer (UnREAL, Entourage) has joined the cast for a 10-episode guest arc. Zimmer's Dana Berg is Maggie's colleague from her days in the LA district attorney's office. Dana, a relentless prosecutor who will let nothing stand in the way of a guilty verdict, has a single-mindedness that earned her the nickname "Death Row Dana." A fierce and ruthless adversary who bends the rules to her advantage, she's the last person Mickey wants to go up against in what will be the trial of his life.

"Well, the biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," Humphrey shared during an interview with Netflix's TUDUM. "But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on. And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4, so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

"All the advice he's given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you're the one it's bouncing off of," added the co-showrunner (who is also directing the first two episodes of the fourth season) about Mickey facing the reality of being the client in this situation. "He's got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business! But don't worry — he's going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well."

