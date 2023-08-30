Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: Michael Connelly, netflix, season 3, The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Returning; Season 3 to Adapt "The Gods of Guilt"

Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for Season 3, adapting Michael Connelly's The Gods of Guilt.

While it's tough to escape the realities of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, at some point, some common sense will kick in on the side of the AMPTP, new deals will be made, and productions on films & series can get rolling again. And when they do, fans of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer will have a third season to get excited about. In an announcement teaser released earlier today, we learned that the new season will consist of 10 episodes and that it will be based on the fifth book in "The Lincoln Lawyer" series from Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt. And before you ask? Yes, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be returning as Mickey Haller – and he's not alone. We also learned that Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann), and others have been tapped to reprise their roles. So now that fans know which of Connelly's novels is getting adapted… let the speculation/spoiler games begin!

Now, here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released earlier today confirming the good news that a third round of action was on the way (now let's get a deal done with SAG-AFTRA and WGA, AMPTP!):

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

Created for television by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer is executive produced by Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. Stemming from A+E Studios, Humphrey and Rodriguez serve as series co-showrunners.

