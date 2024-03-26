Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Michael Connelly, netflix, preview, season 3, The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Jon Tenney Returning; 4 More Join Cast

Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus & Wolé Parks join Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 - with Jon Tenney returning as Mickey Haller, Sr.

Over the weekend, bestselling author Michael Connelly posted an update to let fans know how things were going on the third season of Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller)-starring The Lincoln Lawyer. Now, it looks like the streaming series has rounded out its cast – with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Michael Irby (Mayans M.C., Barry), Maisie Klompus (Good Trouble), and Wolé Parks (Superman and Lois) have joined the cast in recurring roles. In addition, Jon Tenney (And Just Like That…) is set to return as Mickey Haller, Sr. Irby's DEA Agent James De Marco is a decorated DEA agent whom Mickey suspects may have a sinister link to one of his cases. Klompus' Annabeth Stephens is a neighbor of the late Giselle Dallinger, who is interviewed by Cisco – but her testimony ends up being more useful to the prosecution. Parks' David Lyons is the longtime partner of Mickey's client, Julian La Cosse, who has been accused of the murder.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 3: Previously, we learned that Merrin Dungey (The Resident, Big Little Lies) was set as Judge Regina Turner, a former public defender who's younger and more progressive than most judges in the district — but whether that's a benefit to Mickey or not remains to be seen. Allyn Moriyon will make his television debut as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff (and former babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley) who's in need of a very good lawyer. Luckily, Mickey is able to help and then offers him the opportunity of a lifetime.

John Pirruccello (Barry, The Valet) plays William Forsythe, a seemingly non-threatening prosecutor whom Mickey's excited to go up against. Once the trial starts, however, it's clear that nothing's as it seems. Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm, The Company You Keep) takes on the role of Adam Suarez, the chief deputy district attorney, to whom prosecutor Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta) reports and is a force to reckon with.

Based on Connelly's fifth novel in the "Lincoln Lawyer" books series (The Gods of Guilt), the ten-episode season also sees Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea) returning. In addition, Neve Campbell (Maggie), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegal), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days), and Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse) are set to recur.

